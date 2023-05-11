Hurricanes vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 11 showcases the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are up 3-1. The Hurricanes have -130 moneyline odds against the Devils (+110).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-130)
|Devils (+110)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won 50 of their 75 games when favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Carolina has gone 44-22 (winning 66.7%).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 56.5%.
Devils Betting Insights
- The Devils have been made an underdog 25 times this season, and won 15, or 60.0%, of those games.
- This season New Jersey has won nine of its 11 games, or 81.8%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Devils.
Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Devils Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|222 (8th)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|49 (20th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Carolina hit the over once.
- In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are scoring 0.9 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the NHL with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- The Hurricanes are ranked second in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 210 total goals (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +52.
Devils Advanced Stats
- New Jersey and its opponents didn't combine to go over the total in any of the Devils' last 10 contests.
- Over their last 10 games, the Devils and their opponents are scoring 2.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.
- The Devils have the league's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Devils' 222 total goals allowed (2.7 per game) are the eighth-fewest in the league.
- They have a +67 goal differential, which is third-best in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.