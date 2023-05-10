Oilers vs. Golden Knights NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The Edmonton Oilers hit the ice for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place on Wednesday, May 10, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 2-1. Bookmakers favor the Oilers in this matchup, assigning them -185 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (+150).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Oilers Moneyline
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-190
|+160
|-
|Make your bet on DraftKings!
|BetMGM
|-185
|+150
|7
|Make your pick with BetMGM!
|PointsBet
|-196
|+160
|6.5
|Check out more NHL odds on PointsBet!
Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
|How to Watch Oilers vs Golden Knights
|Oilers vs Golden Knights Player Props
|Oilers vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
|Oilers vs Golden Knights Prediction
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends
- Vegas' games this season have had over 7 goals 39 of 90 times.
- The Oilers have won 72.4% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (21-8).
- The Golden Knights have been an underdog in 14 games this season, with 10 upset wins (71.4%).
- When playing with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter, Edmonton is 12-4 (winning 75.0% of the time).
- Vegas has been an underdog on the moneyline with +150 odds or longer three times this season and won each of those games.
Oilers Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Leon Draisaitl
|0.5 (-208)
|1.5 (-125)
|3.5 (-128)
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|0.5 (-154)
|1.5 (+180)
|2.5 (+140)
|Connor McDavid
|1.5 (+125)
|1.5 (-200)
|3.5 (-167)
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Golden Knights Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Shea Theodore
|0.5 (+180)
|0.5 (+125)
|2.5 (+145)
|Reilly Smith
|0.5 (+160)
|0.5 (-115)
|2.5 (+145)
|Alex Pietrangelo
|0.5 (+130)
|0.5 (-105)
|2.5 (+115)
Oilers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-2-2
|0-0
|5-4-1
|6.7
|4
|3.3
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|8-2-0
|0-0
|5-5-0
|6.1
|3.8
|2.5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.