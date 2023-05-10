Louis Linwood Voit III Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Dodgers - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Louis Linwood Voit III -- batting .148 with a double, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on May 10 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Dodgers.
Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Louis Linwood Voit III? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Dodgers Player Props
|Brewers vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Dodgers Prediction
|How to Watch Brewers vs Dodgers
|Brewers vs Dodgers Odds
Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate
- Voit is batting .217 with two doubles and three walks.
- Voit has gotten a hit in nine of 19 games this season (47.4%), with multiple hits on three occasions (15.8%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 19 games this season.
- In three games this year, Voit has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five games this year (26.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.18).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 38 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.53 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.53), 13th in WHIP (.984), and 14th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.