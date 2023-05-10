Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Dodgers - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Christian Yelich (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Dodgers Player Props
|Brewers vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Dodgers Prediction
|How to Watch Brewers vs Dodgers
|Brewers vs Dodgers Odds
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .363, fueled by eight extra-base hits.
- Yelich is batting .250 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Yelich has gotten a hit in 21 of 35 games this year (60.0%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (25.7%).
- Looking at the 35 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (11.4%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 12 games this season (34.3%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (11.4%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 54.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 25.7%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (63.2%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (47.4%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.8%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (26.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.18 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 38 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- The Dodgers are sending Kershaw (5-2) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.53 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 2.53 ERA ranks 13th, .984 WHIP ranks 13th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 14th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.