Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Dodgers - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Brian Anderson (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .244 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 35 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.0% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (three of 35), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this year (28.6%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (14.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.4%.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (55.6%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (38.9%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (27.8%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.18 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (38 total, one per game).
- Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.53 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 35-year-old's 2.53 ERA ranks 13th, .984 WHIP ranks 13th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
