Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (22-15) will match up against Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers (20-16) at American Family Field on Wednesday, May 10. First pitch is set for 1:40 PM ET.

The Brewers are +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Dodgers (-165). The over/under for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (5-2, 2.53 ERA) vs Wade Miley - MIL (3-1, 2.31 ERA)

Brewers vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Brewers vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 33 times this season and won 20, or 60.6%, of those games.

The Dodgers have gone 5-5 (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Dodgers went 7-1 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (57.1%) in those contests.

The Brewers have been listed as an underdog of +140 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st Win NL Central -140 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.