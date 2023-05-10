Clayton Kershaw will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday against Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET for this final game in a three-game series.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 42 home runs.

Fueled by 89 extra-base hits, Milwaukee ranks 20th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 160 (4.4 per game).

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Brewers rank 21st with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Milwaukee has a 7.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Milwaukee has the seventh-best ERA (3.57) in the majors this season.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.248 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Wade Miley (3-1) will take the mound for the Brewers, his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Miley will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Giants L 6-4 Away Corbin Burnes Sean Manaea 5/6/2023 Giants L 4-1 Away Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/7/2023 Giants W 7-3 Away Adrian Houser Ross Stripling 5/8/2023 Dodgers W 9-3 Home Freddy Peralta Tony Gonsolin 5/9/2023 Dodgers L 6-2 Home Eric Lauer Noah Syndergaard 5/10/2023 Dodgers - Home Wade Miley Clayton Kershaw 5/12/2023 Royals - Home Corbin Burnes Ryan Yarbrough 5/13/2023 Royals - Home Colin Rea Zack Greinke 5/14/2023 Royals - Home Freddy Peralta Jordan Lyles 5/15/2023 Cardinals - Away Eric Lauer Jack Flaherty 5/16/2023 Cardinals - Away Wade Miley Jordan Montgomery

