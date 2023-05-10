How to Watch the Brewers vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clayton Kershaw will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday against Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET for this final game in a three-game series.
Brewers vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 42 home runs.
- Fueled by 89 extra-base hits, Milwaukee ranks 20th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.
- The Brewers have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
- Milwaukee has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 160 (4.4 per game).
- The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Brewers rank 21st with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- Milwaukee has a 7.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.
- Milwaukee has the seventh-best ERA (3.57) in the majors this season.
- The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.248 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Wade Miley (3-1) will take the mound for the Brewers, his seventh start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- He's going for his third quality start in a row.
- Miley will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/5/2023
|Giants
|L 6-4
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Sean Manaea
|5/6/2023
|Giants
|L 4-1
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Alex Cobb
|5/7/2023
|Giants
|W 7-3
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Ross Stripling
|5/8/2023
|Dodgers
|W 9-3
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/9/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Eric Lauer
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/10/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/12/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Ryan Yarbrough
|5/13/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Zack Greinke
|5/14/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Jordan Lyles
|5/15/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Jack Flaherty
|5/16/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Jordan Montgomery
