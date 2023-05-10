Wednesday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (20-16) and Los Angeles Dodgers (22-15) squaring off at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:40 PM ET on May 10.

The Dodgers will look to Clayton Kershaw (5-2) against the Brewers and Wade Miley (3-1).

Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Brewers vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 1-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Milwaukee and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

The past 10 Brewers contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Brewers have come away with eight wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has been listed as an underdog of +140 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (160 total), Milwaukee is the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.57 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Brewers Schedule