Brewers vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (20-16) and Los Angeles Dodgers (22-15) squaring off at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:40 PM ET on May 10.
The Dodgers will look to Clayton Kershaw (5-2) against the Brewers and Wade Miley (3-1).
Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Dodgers 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 1-2.
- When it comes to the over/under, Milwaukee and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The past 10 Brewers contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
- The Brewers have come away with eight wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Milwaukee has been listed as an underdog of +140 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (160 total), Milwaukee is the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.57 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 5
|@ Giants
|L 6-4
|Corbin Burnes vs Sean Manaea
|May 6
|@ Giants
|L 4-1
|Colin Rea vs Alex Cobb
|May 7
|@ Giants
|W 7-3
|Adrian Houser vs Ross Stripling
|May 8
|Dodgers
|W 9-3
|Freddy Peralta vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 9
|Dodgers
|L 6-2
|Eric Lauer vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 10
|Dodgers
|-
|Wade Miley vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 12
|Royals
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Ryan Yarbrough
|May 13
|Royals
|-
|Colin Rea vs Zack Greinke
|May 14
|Royals
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Jordan Lyles
|May 15
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Jack Flaherty
|May 16
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Wade Miley vs Jordan Montgomery
