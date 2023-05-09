The Milwaukee Brewers (20-15) are looking for continued production from a hitter on a hot streak versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (21-15) on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, at American Family Field. Willy Adames is riding a two-game homer streak.

The probable pitchers are Noah Syndergaard (1-3) for the Dodgers and Eric Lauer (3-3) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Syndergaard - LAD (1-3, 6.32 ERA) vs Lauer - MIL (3-3, 4.40 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eric Lauer

Lauer (3-3 with a 4.40 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.40, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opposing batters have a .277 batting average against him.

Lauer has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Lauer enters the game with three outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Noah Syndergaard

Syndergaard (1-3) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, April 30, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched in six games this season with an ERA of 6.32, a 5.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.404.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Syndergaard has made four starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

