The Los Angeles Dodgers versus Milwaukee Brewers game on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Freddie Freeman and Willy Adames.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 40 home runs rank 13th in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee ranks 17th in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 158 (4.5 per game).

The Brewers have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.320).

The Brewers rank 20th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Milwaukee has a 7.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Milwaukee has the seventh-best ERA (3.52) in the majors this season.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.239 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers' Eric Lauer (3-3) will make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander gave up no earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

In six starts, Lauer has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/4/2023 Rockies L 9-6 Away Wade Miley Connor Seabold 5/5/2023 Giants L 6-4 Away Corbin Burnes Sean Manaea 5/6/2023 Giants L 4-1 Away Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/7/2023 Giants W 7-3 Away Adrian Houser Ross Stripling 5/8/2023 Dodgers W 9-3 Home Freddy Peralta Tony Gonsolin 5/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Eric Lauer Noah Syndergaard 5/10/2023 Dodgers - Home Wade Miley Clayton Kershaw 5/12/2023 Royals - Home Corbin Burnes Ryan Yarbrough 5/13/2023 Royals - Home Colin Rea Zack Greinke 5/14/2023 Royals - Home Freddy Peralta Jordan Lyles 5/15/2023 Cardinals - Away Eric Lauer Jack Flaherty

