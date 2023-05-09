Brewers vs. Dodgers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Noah Syndergaard gets the nod for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at American Family Field against Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is set for 7:40 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.
The favored Dodgers have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +100. A 9.5-run total has been set in this matchup.
Brewers vs. Dodgers Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-120
|+100
|9.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Brewers Recent Betting Performance
- Over their last 10 games, the Brewers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The Brewers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
Discover More About This Game
Brewers Betting Records & Stats
- The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (61.5%) in those games.
- Milwaukee has entered 12 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 7-5 in those contests.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.
- Milwaukee's games have gone over the total in 16 of its 35 chances.
- The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Brewers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-6
|10-9
|9-7
|11-8
|15-10
|5-5
