Noah Syndergaard gets the nod for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at American Family Field against Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is set for 7:40 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.

The favored Dodgers have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +100. A 9.5-run total has been set in this matchup.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -120 +100 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Brewers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Brewers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (61.5%) in those games.

Milwaukee has entered 12 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 7-5 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Milwaukee's games have gone over the total in 16 of its 35 chances.

The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-6 10-9 9-7 11-8 15-10 5-5

