The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Giants.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .373 this season while batting .289 with 13 walks and 12 runs scored.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 41st in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 85th in slugging.
  • Contreras has picked up a hit in 21 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
  • In 27 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Contreras has an RBI in seven of 27 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • He has scored in 12 games this season (44.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 15
10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 4.18 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, one per game).
  • The Dodgers are sending Gonsolin (0-0) to make his third start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
