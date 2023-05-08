Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Dodgers - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Dodgers Player Props
|Brewers vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Dodgers Prediction
|How to Watch Brewers vs Dodgers
|Brewers vs Dodgers Odds
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez has 26 hits, which is tops among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .248 with 13 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 104th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.
- In 21 of 31 games this season (67.7%) Tellez has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (16.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 25.8% of his games in 2023, and 7.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Tellez has had an RBI in 14 games this year (45.2%), including five multi-RBI outings (16.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 13 games this year (41.9%), including three multi-run games (9.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|19
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (63.2%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (21.1%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (36.8%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (21.1%)
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (31.6%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.18 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, one per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Gonsolin (0-0) to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.