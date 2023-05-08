The NBA Playoffs will see the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks face off in the second round, with Game 4 next to come.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

Miami is 25-12 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.

The Heat score 109.5 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.

Miami has a 19-6 record when putting up more than 113.1 points.

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Heat have allowed to their opponents.

This season, New York has a 21-12 record in games the team collectively shoots above 48.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank third.

The Knicks put up an average of 116 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

When it scores more than 109.8 points, New York is 35-19.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat are averaging 111.4 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 107.5 points per contest.

Defensively Miami has been worse in home games this year, ceding 110.2 points per game, compared to 109.3 when playing on the road.

At home, the Heat are averaging the same number of treys per game as they are away from home (12). Meanwhile, they have a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to away from home (32.9%).

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Knicks are averaging more points at home (117.3 per game) than on the road (114.8). And they are allowing less at home (113) than away (113.2).

New York is conceding fewer points at home (113 per game) than on the road (113.2).

At home the Knicks are picking up 23.5 assists per game, 1.1 more than on the road (22.4).

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Udonis Haslem Questionable Illness Victor Oladipo Out For Season Knee Jimmy Butler Questionable Ankle Haywood Highsmith Questionable Knee Caleb Martin Questionable Back Tyler Herro Out Hand

Knicks Injuries