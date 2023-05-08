Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Dodgers - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Brian Anderson (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks while batting .252.
- Anderson has had a hit in 19 of 33 games this season (57.6%), including multiple hits seven times (21.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Anderson has driven home a run in 10 games this season (30.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 13 of 33 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (55.6%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (38.9%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (27.8%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, one per game).
- Gonsolin (0-0) makes the start for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
