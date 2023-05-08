You can wager on player prop bet odds for Rowdy Tellez, Freddie Freeman and others on the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers heading into their matchup at 7:40 PM ET on Monday at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Peralta Stats

Freddy Peralta (3-2) will take the mound for the Brewers, his seventh start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Peralta will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.12), 44th in WHIP (1.240), and 12th in K/9 (10.6).

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rockies May. 2 6.0 7 2 2 10 3 vs. Tigers Apr. 26 6.0 4 2 0 8 0 vs. Red Sox Apr. 21 5.2 5 4 4 4 2 at Padres Apr. 15 5.0 9 5 5 5 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 9 6.0 4 1 1 7 3

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Tellez Stats

Tellez has four doubles, nine home runs, 15 walks and 22 RBI (26 total hits).

He has a slash line of .248/.336/.543 on the year.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Giants May. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Giants May. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 5 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Rockies May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Adames Stats

Willy Adames has 29 hits with four doubles, six home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .236/.336/.415 on the year.

Adames takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 7 2-for-3 1 1 4 5 0 at Giants May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 5 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Rockies May. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 10 doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 14 RBI (42 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .302/.381/.482 on the year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres May. 7 0-for-5 2 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 3 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 2 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0

Max Muncy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Muncy Stats

Max Muncy has collected 22 hits with a double, 12 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .218/.394/.584 so far this year.

Muncy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres May. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 3 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Phillies May. 2 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 0

