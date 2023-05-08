The Milwaukee Brewers (19-15) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (21-14) will clash on Monday, May 8 at American Family Field, with Freddy Peralta pitching for the Brewers and Tony Gonsolin toeing the rubber for the Dodgers. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

The Dodgers are -110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Brewers (-110). The over/under for the game has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (3-2, 3.12 ERA) vs Gonsolin - LAD (0-0, 3.38 ERA)

Brewers vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 21 games this season and won 11 (52.4%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Brewers have gone 11-10 (52.4%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers were favored on the moneyline in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 3-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Dodgers have won in two of the three contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Dodgers have been victorious two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Dodgers have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+220) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+260) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 1st Win NL Central -134 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.