Monday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (19-15) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (21-14) matching up at American Family Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on May 8.

The Brewers will give the ball to Freddy Peralta (3-2, 3.12 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Dodgers will counter with Tony Gonsolin.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Brewers vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have won 11 out of the 21 games, or 52.4%, in which they've been favored.

Milwaukee has entered 21 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 11-10 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

Milwaukee has scored 149 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Brewers' 3.54 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Schedule