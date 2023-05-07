On Sunday, Jesse Winker (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ross Stripling. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

Ross Stripling TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jesse Winker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is batting .246 with three doubles and nine walks.

Winker has reached base via a hit in 12 games this year (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 22 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Winker has had an RBI in seven games this year (31.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (18.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in seven of 22 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Giants Pitching Rankings