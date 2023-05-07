Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Jesse Winker (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ross Stripling. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is batting .246 with three doubles and nine walks.
- Winker has reached base via a hit in 12 games this year (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In 22 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Winker has had an RBI in seven games this year (31.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (18.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in seven of 22 games so far this season.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.59 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (42 total, 1.3 per game).
- Stripling gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 6.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 6.10, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.
