Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Giants Player Props
|How to Watch Brewers vs Giants
|Brewers vs Giants Odds
|Brewers vs Giants Prediction
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has an OPS of .679, fueled by an OBP of .317 and a team-best slugging percentage of .363 this season.
- In 56.3% of his 32 games this season, Yelich has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- In 12.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.3% of his games this year, Yelich has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.4%.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this year (53.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (25.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (27.8%)
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (44.4%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (16.7%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (42 total, 1.3 per game).
- Stripling makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 6.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed a 6.10 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .291 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.