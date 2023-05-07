Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Brian Anderson (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ross Stripling. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Giants.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .252 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 walks.
- In 18 of 32 games this year (56.3%) Anderson has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (21.9%).
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (9.4%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 31.3% of his games this season, Anderson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 13 of 32 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|17
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (52.9%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (17.6%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (41.2%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.59 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (42 total, 1.3 per game).
- Stripling (0-1 with a 6.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In six games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.10, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.
