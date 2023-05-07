The San Francisco Giants host the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Rowdy Tellez and others in this contest.

Brewers vs. Giants Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Tellez Stats

Tellez has collected 25 hits with four doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 22 runs.

He's slashed .248/.333/.554 so far this season.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Giants May. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 5 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Rockies May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rockies May. 2 2-for-4 0 0 1 4

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Yelich Stats

Christian Yelich has four doubles, four home runs, 14 walks and 13 RBI (29 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .234/.317/.363 slash line on the season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 4 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Rockies May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

