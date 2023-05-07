Ross Stripling will toe the rubber for the San Francisco Giants (15-17) on Sunday, May 7 against the Milwaukee Brewers (18-15), who will answer with Adrian Houser. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The favored Giants have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +110. The matchup's total has been set at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Stripling - SF (0-1, 6.10 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Brewers vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won four of those games.

The Giants have gone 2-5 (winning just 28.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

San Francisco has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Giants played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have won in seven, or 58.3%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Brewers have won six of 10 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Brewers vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+230) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210) Willy Adames 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) William Contreras 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 1st Win NL Central -144 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.