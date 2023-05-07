Brewers vs. Giants: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants will try to get to Adrian Houser when he starts for the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
The favored Giants have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +110. The over/under for the contest is listed at 9 runs.
Brewers vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Giants
|-135
|+110
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Brewers Recent Betting Performance
- The Brewers have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Brewers Betting Records & Stats
- The Brewers have won in seven, or 58.3%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Milwaukee has entered 10 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 6-4 in those contests.
- The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Games involving Milwaukee have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 14 of 33 chances this season.
- The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Brewers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-6
|9-9
|8-7
|10-8
|13-10
|5-5
