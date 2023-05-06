William Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .472 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on May 6 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Giants.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 25 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .366.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 110th in the league in slugging.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 20 of 25 games this season (80.0%), with multiple hits on four occasions (16.0%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 25 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

In six games this year (24.0%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 25 games so far this year.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Giants Pitching Rankings