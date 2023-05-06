Tyrone Taylor -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on May 6 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate (2022)

  • Taylor hit .233 with 21 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 22 walks.
  • In 60.0% of his 120 games last season, Taylor got a hit. He also had 13 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • Including the 120 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a long ball in 16 of them (13.3%), leaving the yard in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Taylor drove in a run in 34 games last season out of 120 (28.3%), including multiple RBIs in 9.2% of those games (11 times) and three or more RBIs on six occasions..
  • In 43 of 120 games last season (35.8%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (4.2%) he scored more than once.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
57 GP 59
.240 AVG .227
.299 OBP .275
.497 SLG .392
23 XBH 18
11 HR 6
27 RBI 24
55/12 K/BB 47/10
1 SB 2
Home Away
59 GP 61
35 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (60.7%)
7 (11.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (9.8%)
24 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (31.1%)
11 (18.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (8.2%)
18 (30.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (26.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Giants pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
  • The Giants gave up the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Cobb (1-1 with a 2.43 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.43), 47th in WHIP (1.290), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9).
