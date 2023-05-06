Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rowdy Tellez -- hitting .281 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on May 6 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Giants.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez has 25 hits, which is best among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .255 with 13 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 91st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 84th and he is 15th in slugging.
- Tellez has recorded a hit in 20 of 29 games this season (69.0%), including five multi-hit games (17.2%).
- Looking at the 29 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (27.6%), and in 8% of his trips to the plate.
- Tellez has had at least one RBI in 48.3% of his games this year (14 of 29), with two or more RBI five times (17.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 12 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|17
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (64.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (23.5%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (23.5%)
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (35.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (42 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.43 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the righty went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 2.43 ERA ranks 14th, 1.290 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd.
