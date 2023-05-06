The Los Angeles Lakers are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 118 - Warriors 116

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 3.5)

Warriors (+ 3.5) Pick OU: Over (228.5)



The Warriors (39-42-1 ATS) have covered the spread 48.8% of the time, 1.2% less often than the Lakers (40-39-3) this year.

Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 54.2% of the time. That's more often than Golden State covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (46.7%).

When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Los Angeles does it in fewer games (52.4% of the time) than Golden State (54.9%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Warriors are 7-17, while the Lakers are 20-11 as moneyline favorites.

Lakers Performance Insights

With 117.2 points per game on offense, Los Angeles is sixth in the NBA. At the other end, it gives up 116.6 points per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this year, the Lakers rank 15th in the league in assists, dishing out 25.3 per game.

The Lakers are draining 10.8 threes per game (24th-ranked in league). They have a 34.6% shooting percentage (24th-ranked) from downtown.

Los Angeles has taken 64.9% two-pointers and 35.1% three-pointers this year. Of the team's baskets, 74.8% are two-pointers and 25.2% are three-pointers.

Warriors Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Golden State is second-best in the NBA offensively (118.9 points scored per game) and ranked 21st defensively (117.1 points allowed).

This season the Warriors are best in the league in assists at 29.8 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Warriors are best in the league in 3-pointers made per game at 16.6. And they are second-best in 3-point percentage at 38.5%.

Golden State attempts 47.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 52.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 38.5% of Golden State's baskets are 3-pointers, and 61.5% are 2-pointers.

