Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Jesse Winker (.240 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Giants.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jesse Winker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Giants Player Props
|Brewers vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Giants Odds
|Brewers vs Giants Prediction
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is hitting .258 with three doubles and eight walks.
- Winker has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (12 of 21), with multiple hits four times (19.0%).
- In 21 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In seven games this year (33.3%), Winker has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (19.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in seven games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 42 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.43 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.43), 47th in WHIP (1.290), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.