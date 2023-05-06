How to Watch the Heat vs. Knicks: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks meet in the second round, with Game 3 up next.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: ABC
- Watch Heat vs. Knicks with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
|Heat vs Knicks Player Props
|Heat vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|Heat vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Knicks Prediction
|Heat vs Knicks Players to Watch
|Heat vs Knicks Injury Report
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
- Miami is 25-12 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.
- The Heat score 109.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow.
- Miami is 19-6 when scoring more than 113.1 points.
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Heat have given up to their opponents.
- New York has compiled a 21-12 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.2% from the field.
- The Heat are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank third.
- The Knicks score 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat allow (109.8).
- New York has put together a 35-19 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Heat are putting up 3.9 more points per game (111.4) than they are in road games (107.5).
- When playing at home, Miami is allowing 0.9 more points per game (110.2) than away from home (109.3).
- In terms of threes, the Heat have been equally balanced at home and in away games this season, averaging 12 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they've posted a 36% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.9% mark away from home.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Knicks are scoring more points at home (117.3 per game) than on the road (114.8). And they are giving up less at home (113) than on the road (113.2).
- At home New York is conceding 113 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than it is on the road (113.2).
- The Knicks pick up 1.1 more assists per game at home (23.5) than on the road (22.4).
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Jimmy Butler
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Haywood Highsmith
|Questionable
|Knee
|Caleb Martin
|Questionable
|Back
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Isaiah Roby
|Out
|Ankle
|Jericho Sims
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.