The Miami Heat are 4-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
Time: 3:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 113 - Knicks 112

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4)

Knicks (+ 4) Pick OU: Over (209)



The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 36.6% of the time, 18.3% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.

Miami (8-22-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4 points or more this season (25.8%) than New York (7-6-2) does as a 4+-point underdog (46.7%).

When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Miami does it less often (48.8% of the time) than New York (53.7%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Knicks are 20-21, while the Heat are 36-22 as moneyline favorites.

Heat Performance Insights

Although Miami is averaging just 109.5 points per game (worst in NBA), its defense has been playing really well, as it ranks second-best in the league by giving up 109.8 points per game.

So far this year, the Heat rank 25th in the league in assists, dishing out 23.8 per game.

The Heat, who rank 16th in the league with 12 threes per game, are shooting just 34.4% from three-point land, which is fourth-worst in the NBA.

Of the shots taken by Miami in 2022-23, 59.2% of them have been two-pointers (69.5% of the team's made baskets) and 40.8% have been from beyond three-point land (30.5%).

Knicks Performance Insights

New York scores 116 points per game and allow 113.1, ranking them 11th in the league offensively and 12th defensively.

The Knicks are third-worst in the NBA in assists (22.9 per game) in 2022-23.

The Knicks make 12.6 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.4% from beyond the arc, ranking 11th and 19th, respectively, in the league.

In 2022-23, New York has taken 40% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 60% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.1% of New York's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 69.9% have been 2-pointers.

