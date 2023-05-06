The San Francisco Giants (14-17) will aim to keep a three-game winning streak going when they host the Milwaukee Brewers (18-14) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable pitchers are Alex Cobb (1-1) for the Giants and Colin Rea (0-2) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (1-1, 2.43 ERA) vs Rea - MIL (0-2, 4.79 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

Rea gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.79 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 32-year-old has a 4.79 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .208 to opposing batters.

Rea will look to prolong a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per outing).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

Cobb (1-1) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

The 35-year-old has pitched to a 2.43 ERA this season with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.1 walks per nine across six games.

He has two quality starts in six chances this season.

Cobb will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 35-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.43), 47th in WHIP (1.290), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9).

