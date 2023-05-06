Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Giants on May 6, 2023
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Player props are listed for Thairo Estrada and Rowdy Tellez, among others, when the San Francisco Giants host the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Rowdy Tellez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Tellez Stats
- Tellez has 25 hits with four doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 22 runs.
- He has a slash line of .255/.336/.571 so far this season.
Tellez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Giants
|May. 5
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Rockies
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rockies
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Willy Adames Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Adames Stats
- Willy Adames has four doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 16 RBI (26 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He has a slash line of .224/.328/.388 so far this year.
Adames Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|May. 5
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 4
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Thairo Estrada Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Estrada Stats
- Estrada has collected 40 hits with seven doubles, four home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 11 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He has a .339/.395/.500 slash line so far this season.
- Estrada hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .278 with three walks and an RBI.
Estrada Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Astros
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|May. 2
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Astros
|May. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has collected 20 hits with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in nine runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .250/.444/.538 on the season.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|May. 5
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 3
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|May. 1
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Padres
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
