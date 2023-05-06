Thairo Estrada and Rowdy Tellez are the hottest hitters on the San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers, who meet on Saturday at Oracle Park, at 7:15 PM ET.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Brewers have +145 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run total is set for the matchup.

Brewers vs. Giants Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • TV: NBCS-BA
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Oracle Park
Giants -175 +145 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

  • The Brewers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
  • When it comes to the over/under, the Brewers and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.
  • The Brewers' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Brewers have been victorious in seven, or 63.6%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Milwaukee has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in 14 of its 32 games with a total this season.
  • The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Brewers Splits

