Saturday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (18-14) versus the San Francisco Giants (14-17) at Oracle Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Brewers. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on May 6.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Alex Cobb (1-1) to the mound, while Colin Rea (0-2) will take the ball for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Brewers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

The Brewers have been victorious in seven, or 63.6%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given Milwaukee this season with a +145 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 16 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (141 total runs).

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.53 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

Brewers Schedule