Brewers vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 6
Saturday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (18-14) versus the San Francisco Giants (14-17) at Oracle Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Brewers. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on May 6.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Alex Cobb (1-1) to the mound, while Colin Rea (0-2) will take the ball for the Brewers.
Brewers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
Brewers vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 games.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.
- The Brewers have been victorious in seven, or 63.6%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given Milwaukee this season with a +145 moneyline set for this game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 16 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (141 total runs).
- Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.53 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 30
|Angels
|L 3-0
|Colin Rea vs José Suarez
|May 2
|@ Rockies
|L 3-2
|Freddy Peralta vs Ryan Feltner
|May 3
|@ Rockies
|L 7-1
|Eric Lauer vs Kyle Freeland
|May 4
|@ Rockies
|L 9-6
|Wade Miley vs Connor Seabold
|May 5
|@ Giants
|L 6-4
|Corbin Burnes vs Sean Manaea
|May 6
|@ Giants
|-
|Colin Rea vs Alex Cobb
|May 7
|@ Giants
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Ross Stripling
|May 8
|Dodgers
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 9
|Dodgers
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 10
|Dodgers
|-
|Wade Miley vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 12
|Royals
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Ryan Yarbrough
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.