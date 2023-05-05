Suns vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 3
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns are 4-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0.
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113
Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Suns vs Nuggets Player Props
|Suns vs Nuggets Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Nuggets Players to Watch
|Suns vs Nuggets Injury Report
|How to Watch Suns vs Nuggets
|Suns vs Nuggets Odds/Over/Under
Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 4)
- Pick OU:
Over (225)
- The Suns (41-38-3 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 3.7% less often than the Nuggets (44-36-2) this season.
- When the spread is set as 4 or more this season, Phoenix (19-14-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (55.9%) than Denver (7-3) does as the underdog (70%).
- Phoenix's games have gone over the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82), which is more often than Denver's games have (37 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Suns are 36-14, a better record than the Nuggets have recorded (10-11) as moneyline underdogs.
Suns Performance Insights
- Phoenix is putting up 113.6 points per game (17th-ranked in NBA) this year, while ceding 111.6 points per contest (sixth-ranked).
- The Suns have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are delivering 27.3 per game (third-best in NBA).
- The Suns are sinking 12.2 threes per game (13th-ranked in league). They have a 37.4% shooting percentage (seventh-ranked) from beyond the arc.
- Phoenix has taken 63.8% two-pointers and 36.2% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's buckets, 71% are two-pointers and 29% are three-pointers.
Nuggets Performance Insights
- Offensively Denver is the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA (115.8 points per game). Defensively it is eighth (112.5 points allowed per game).
- The Nuggets are second-best in the league in assists (28.9 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Nuggets are 18th in the league in 3-pointers made (11.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).
- In 2022-23, Denver has taken 63.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72.9% of Denver's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 27.1% have been 3-pointers.
