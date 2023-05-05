The Milwaukee Brewers and Owen Miller, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, battle Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rockies.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Sean Manaea

Sean Manaea TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is hitting .292 with three doubles and three walks.

Miller has gotten a hit in 12 of 19 games this year (63.2%), with multiple hits twice.

In 19 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Miller has driven in a run in three games this season (15.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In five of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Giants Pitching Rankings