The Milwaukee Brewers and Owen Miller, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, battle Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rockies.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

  • Miller is hitting .292 with three doubles and three walks.
  • Miller has gotten a hit in 12 of 19 games this year (63.2%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 19 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Miller has driven in a run in three games this season (15.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In five of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Giants have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 42 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • Manaea makes the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.85 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went two innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.85, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.
