Nikola Jokic NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Suns - May 5
The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, will play at 10:00 PM on Friday against the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this article we will look at Jokic's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.
Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Suns
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|25.5
|24.5
|23.9
|Rebounds
|13.5
|11.8
|13.4
|Assists
|7.5
|9.8
|8.1
|PRA
|47.5
|46.1
|45.4
|PR
|39.5
|36.3
|37.3
|3PM
|1.5
|0.8
|1.4
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Suns
- This season, he's put up 14.4% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.8 per contest.
- He's connected on 0.8 threes per game, or 5.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Jokic's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.
- Allowing 111.6 points per contest, the Suns are the sixth-ranked team in the league defensively.
- On the boards, the Suns are 11th in the league, conceding 42.9 rebounds per game.
- In terms of assists, the Suns have allowed 23.4 per game, third in the NBA.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns are ranked third in the NBA, conceding 11.4 makes per game.
Nikola Jokic vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/1/2023
|41
|39
|16
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4/29/2023
|33
|24
|19
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1/11/2023
|28
|21
|18
|9
|0
|0
|1
|12/25/2022
|44
|41
|15
|15
|2
|1
|0
