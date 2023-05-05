Louis Linwood Voit III -- batting .200 with two doubles, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Sean Manaea on the hill, on May 5 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate

  • Voit is hitting .204 with two doubles and three walks.
  • Voit has recorded a hit in seven of 17 games this season (41.2%), including three multi-hit games (17.6%).
  • In 17 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Voit has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 9
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Giants' 4.77 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (42 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Manaea (0-1 with a 7.85 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season.
  • The left-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw two innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up a 7.85 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .268 to his opponents.
