The Phoenix Suns, Deandre Ayton included, will be in action at 10:00 PM on Friday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 97-87 loss to the Nuggets (his previous game) Ayton posted 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Ayton's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 18 16.2 Rebounds 9.5 10 9.8 Assists -- 1.7 1.2 PRA 26.5 29.7 27.2 PR 25.5 28 26



Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Nuggets

Ayton has taken 13.2 shots per game this season and made 7.8 per game, which account for 12.0% and 15.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Ayton's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4.

Allowing 112.5 points per game, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Nuggets give up 40.8 rebounds per game, best in the NBA.

Giving up 25.7 assists per game, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the league.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/1/2023 33 14 8 4 0 1 0 4/29/2023 30 14 7 1 0 0 0 4/6/2023 32 16 5 2 0 2 0 3/31/2023 28 8 10 1 0 0 1 12/25/2022 38 22 16 2 1 2 2

