On Friday, Christian Yelich (on the back of going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Sean Manaea. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

  • Yelich leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.383) thanks to eight extra-base hits.
  • Yelich has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • In 13.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Yelich has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (10.0%).
  • He has scored in 17 games this season (56.7%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 16
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%)
9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (50.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (18.8%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.77).
  • The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (42 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Manaea (0-1) takes the mound for the Giants in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 7.85 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty tossed two innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 7.85, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .268 batting average against him.
