Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Christian Yelich (on the back of going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Sean Manaea. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Rockies.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Giants Player Props
|Brewers vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Giants Odds
|Brewers vs Giants Prediction
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.383) thanks to eight extra-base hits.
- Yelich has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- In 13.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Yelich has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (10.0%).
- He has scored in 17 games this season (56.7%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (62.5%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (31.3%)
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (50.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (18.8%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.77).
- The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (42 total, 1.4 per game).
- Manaea (0-1) takes the mound for the Giants in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 7.85 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty tossed two innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 7.85, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .268 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.