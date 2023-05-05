Player prop bet options for Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid and others are listed when the Boston Celtics visit the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Friday (tipping at 7:30 PM ET).

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

  • Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (-115) 8.5 (-149) 4.5 (-120) 3.5 (+115)
  • Tatum's 30.1 points per game average is 1.6 points more than Friday's over/under.
  • Tatum's per-game rebound average of 8.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (8.5).
  • Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Friday (4.5).
  • Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (-105) 5.5 (-128) 3.5 (+115) 2.5 (-110)
  • The 25.5-point over/under set for Jaylen Brown on Friday is 1.1 less than his season scoring average (26.6).
  • He has collected 6.9 rebounds per game, 1.4 higher than his prop bet on Friday.
  • Brown collects 3.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Friday.
  • He makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
11.5 (-125) 2.5 (-182) 2.5 (-182) 1.5 (-133)
  • The 12.4 points Derrick White scores per game are 0.9 more than his prop total on Friday.
  • White's rebounding average of 3.6 is lower than his over/under on Friday (2.5).
  • White averages 3.9 assists, 1.4 more than his over/under for Friday.
  • White's 1.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (-110) 9.5 (-110) 2.5 (-175) 0.5 (-118)
  • Embiid is averaging 33.1 points in the 2022-23 season, 7.6 higher than Friday's prop total.
  • Embiid has pulled down 10.2 boards per game, 0.7 more than his over/under for Friday's game.
  • Embiid's assist average -- 4.2 -- is higher than Friday's assist prop bet (2.5).
  • Embiid averages one made three-pointer, 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday.

James Harden Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (-105) 5.5 (-118) 7.5 (-128) 2.5 (-118)
  • James Harden has put up 21 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 0.5 points fewer than Friday's over/under.
  • Harden has averaged 6.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (5.5).
  • Harden's season-long assist average -- 10.7 per game -- is 3.2 higher than Friday's assist over/under (7.5).
  • Harden's 2.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

