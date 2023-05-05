Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Giants on May 5, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Thairo Estrada, Rowdy Tellez and others on the San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers prior to their matchup at 10:15 PM ET on Friday at Oracle Park.
Brewers vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Rowdy Tellez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Tellez Stats
- Tellez has 25 hits with four doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 22 runs.
- He has a slash line of .258/.339/.577 so far this season.
- Tellez has hit safely in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .286 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.
Tellez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rockies
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Rockies
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rockies
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 28
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Yelich Stats
- Christian Yelich has 28 hits with four doubles, four home runs, 14 walks and 13 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .243/.331/.383 on the season.
- Yelich brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|May. 4
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Sean Manaea Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154)
Manaea Stats
- Sean Manaea (0-1) will take the mound for the Giants, his fifth start of the season.
Manaea Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Padres
|Apr. 29
|2.0
|5
|5
|4
|3
|4
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 25
|1.1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Apr. 20
|3.2
|4
|5
|5
|3
|3
|at Tigers
|Apr. 14
|3.1
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 8
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|8
|1
Thairo Estrada Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Estrada Stats
- Estrada has seven doubles, four home runs, eight walks and 10 RBI (39 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.
- He's slashing .342/.400/.509 so far this year.
- Estrada hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with two doubles, three walks and three RBI.
Estrada Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|May. 2
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Astros
|May. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Apr. 29
|4-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|6
|0
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has three doubles, a triple, six home runs, 23 walks and nine RBI (20 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He's slashing .256/.442/.551 so far this year.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|May. 3
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|May. 1
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Padres
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Padres
|Apr. 29
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
