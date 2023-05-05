The Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants meet on Friday at 10:15 PM ET. Christian Yelich and LaMonte Wade Jr have been on a tear as of late for their respective teams.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in MLB play with 36 total home runs.

Milwaukee's .394 slugging percentage ranks 17th in MLB.

The Brewers rank 17th in the majors with a .242 batting average.

Milwaukee has the No. 14 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (137 total runs).

The Brewers' .319 on-base percentage is 18th in baseball.

The Brewers strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 20 mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 7.8 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.53).

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.244).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin Burnes (3-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

Burnes has collected two quality starts this year.

Burnes is seeking his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per appearance on the hill.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Angels W 7-5 Home Corbin Burnes Reid Detmers 4/30/2023 Angels L 3-0 Home Colin Rea José Suarez 5/2/2023 Rockies L 3-2 Away Freddy Peralta Ryan Feltner 5/3/2023 Rockies L 7-1 Away Eric Lauer Kyle Freeland 5/4/2023 Rockies L 9-6 Away Wade Miley Connor Seabold 5/5/2023 Giants - Away Corbin Burnes Sean Manaea 5/6/2023 Giants - Away Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/7/2023 Giants - Away Freddy Peralta Ross Stripling 5/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Freddy Peralta Noah Syndergaard 5/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Eric Lauer Tony Gonsolin 5/10/2023 Dodgers - Home Wade Miley Clayton Kershaw

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.