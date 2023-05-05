Brewers vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Friday's game at Oracle Park has the Milwaukee Brewers (18-13) taking on the San Francisco Giants (13-17) at 10:15 PM ET (on May 5). Our computer prediction projects a close 8-6 victory for the Brewers, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (3-1) versus the Giants and Sean Manaea (0-1).
Brewers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Brewers vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 8, Giants 7.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Giants Player Props
|Brewers vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Giants Odds
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 20 times this season and won 11, or 55%, of those games.
- This season Milwaukee has won 10 of its 19 games, or 52.6%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 54.5% chance to win.
- Milwaukee ranks 14th in the majors with 137 total runs scored this season.
- The Brewers' 3.53 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 29
|Angels
|W 7-5
|Corbin Burnes vs Reid Detmers
|April 30
|Angels
|L 3-0
|Colin Rea vs José Suarez
|May 2
|@ Rockies
|L 3-2
|Freddy Peralta vs Ryan Feltner
|May 3
|@ Rockies
|L 7-1
|Eric Lauer vs Kyle Freeland
|May 4
|@ Rockies
|L 9-6
|Wade Miley vs Connor Seabold
|May 5
|@ Giants
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Sean Manaea
|May 6
|@ Giants
|-
|Colin Rea vs Alex Cobb
|May 7
|@ Giants
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Ross Stripling
|May 8
|Dodgers
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 9
|Dodgers
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 10
|Dodgers
|-
|Wade Miley vs Clayton Kershaw
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.