Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .185 with four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Jesse Winker and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Connor Seabold) at 3:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is batting .246 with three doubles and seven walks.
- Winker has gotten a hit in 11 of 19 games this year (57.9%), with multiple hits on three occasions (15.8%).
- In 19 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Winker has had an RBI in six games this season (31.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (21.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in seven of 19 games so far this year.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.07 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.3 per game).
- Seabold will take the mound to start for the Rockies, his first this season.
- The 27-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.
- Over his seven games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .310 against him. He has a 5.27 ERA and averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
