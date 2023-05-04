Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the mound, on May 4 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

  • Yelich has an OPS of .665, fueled by an OBP of .320 and a team-best slugging percentage of .345 this season.
  • Yelich has gotten a hit in 16 of 29 games this year (55.2%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (24.1%).
  • He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Yelich has driven in a run in nine games this year (31.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 16 games this year (55.2%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 15
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%)
9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.07 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Seabold makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander has pitched in relief seven times this season.
  • Over his seven appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .310 against him. He has a 5.27 ERA and averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
