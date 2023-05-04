The Colorado Rockies (11-20) will try to sweep a three-game series versus the Milwaukee Brewers (18-12), at 3:10 PM ET on Thursday.

The probable starters are Wade Miley (3-1) for the Brewers and Connor Seabold for the Rockies.

Brewers vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miley - MIL (3-1, 1.86 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (0-0, 5.27 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

The Brewers will hand the ball to Miley (3-1) for his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed seven hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

The 36-year-old has pitched in five games this season with an ERA of 1.86, a 4.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.000.

He has three quality starts in five chances this season.

Miley will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Seabold

Seabold will start for the Rockies, his first of the season.

The 27-year-old right-hander has appeared out of the bullpen seven times this season.

Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .310 against him this season. He has a 5.27 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings over his seven appearances.

