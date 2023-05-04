Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers (18-12) will visit Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (11-20) at Coors Field on Thursday, May 4, with a start time of 3:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Brewers (-145). The over/under is 12 runs for the game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Brewers vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Wade Miley - MIL (3-1, 1.86 ERA) vs Connor Seabold - COL (0-0, 5.27 ERA)

Brewers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 19 times this season and won 11, or 57.9%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Brewers have a 5-6 record (winning 45.5% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers went 4-6 over the 10 games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Rockies have won in nine, or 37.5%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 6-13 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Rockies had a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 1st Win NL Central -144 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.