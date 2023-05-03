Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez (.323 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez leads Milwaukee in total hits (23) this season while batting .258 with 12 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 81st in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Tellez enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .368 with one homer.
- Tellez has reached base via a hit in 18 games this year (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has gone deep in 26.9% of his games this season, and 7.8% of his plate appearances.
- Tellez has picked up an RBI in 50.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 19.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.5%.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.21).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 39 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.32), 33rd in WHIP (1.170), and 81st in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
